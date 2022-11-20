Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

New London-Spicer has allowed opponents to score first in all four playoff games this season. Three of those early deficits extended to halftime. Not Saturday.

The Wildcats offense took charge against Watertown-Mayer and turned a rare halftime lead into a 33-28 Class 3A semifinal victory in U.S. Bank Stadium.

New London-Spicer earned its first Prep Bowl appearance since 2014. The Wildcats (10-2) will face Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We really emphasized getting off to a faster start," Wildcats coach Chad Gustafson said. "So, to have the lead at halftime was huge tonight."

Doing so helped dispatch Wright County Conference rival Watertown-Mayer, which defeated the Wildcats on Sept. 9.

Receiver Brycen Christensen produced three touchdowns, two on receptions and one rushing. His 17-yard touchdown catch with no time remaining in the first half put New London-Spicer ahead 19-7.

Watertown-Mayer (11-2), ranked seventh in the final Class 3A poll, won the first game 38-36. The Royals kept battling No. 9 New London-Spicer in in the rematch.

Quarterback Albert Rundell rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, the second cutting the Wildcats' lead to six points in the fourth quarter.

New London-Spicer quarterback Blake Schultz tossed his third touchdown pass of the game, this one coming on fourth down, to Gabe Rohman for a 33-21 lead with 4:45 to play.

"I'm sure when I go back and look, I'm going to say, 'Oh man, we were really close in time of possession and yardage and all that,' " Royals coach Andrew Phillips said. "But I told our guys all week long as we prepared that the one thing we had to do was limit the big plays."