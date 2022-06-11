Spectrum senior Max Reis lived up to his reputation as one of the fastest sprinters in the state Saturday.

Reis won the boys' 100- and 200-meter dashes in 10.83 and 22.09 seconds, respectively, in the Class 2A state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Earlier this season, he broke the Hamline Elite Meet record in the 100 with a time of 10.41.

Reis also took third place in the long jump competition, leading Spectrum to a runner-up finish in the team standings with 40 points. St. Peter won the title with 44 points.

Jordan junior Kaleb Sharp had a hand in on three first-place finishes, winning the 800 run with a time of 1:55.37. He also anchored the victorious 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams for the Hubmen, who finished third with 39 points.

In the girls' meet, Monticello accumulated 71 points in spite of winning only one event to capture the team title. Providence Academy finished second with 60 points.

The Magic 4x200 relay team of sophomore Sasha Steinbach, senior Natalie Emmerich, senior Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte and sophomore Emelia Skistad posted a school record winning time of 1:42.95. Mendoza-Brunotte was also the runner-up in the long jump competition.