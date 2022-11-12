Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Top-seeded Pequot Lakes will play for a state championship for the first time.

The Patriots swept fifth seed Concordia Academy 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-13) in the Class 2A volleyball state tournament semifinals Friday evening at Xcel Energy Center.

Pequot Lakes used a 12-2 run in the second set to take control of the match. Seven of those points were scored via powerful kills from junior outside hitter Ella Kratochvil.

"I just kept looking at my coaches going, 'Boy, is she hot,' " Pequot Lakes coach Christine Ganley said. "Her hits are so explosive."

Kratochvil ended the match with 23 kills.

Pequot Lakes will play Cannon Falls for the championship Saturday afternoon.

Pequot Lakes (29-4) put distance between itself and its opponent quickly in each set. The Patriots put the exclamation point on the match with a 16-7 run to close it out.

Pequot Lakes' Maci Martini and Grace Hoffard registered 11 kills each. Having multiple good hitters, passers and setters is important for the team success, Martini said.

"If one person's off one night, we always know that we have two or three people behind them ready to do the job as well as they can," she said.

The Beacons (22-11) were challenged by that "well-balanced" attack, coach Kim Duis indicated, and she said Pequot Lakes "ran a flawless offense tonight."

"I think it was a little bit of a faster offense than we've seen before or we're used to," said senior Ava McTeague, who led the Beacons with 10 kills. "Just adjusting to that was a little bit of a challenge for us."

Cannon Falls 3, Annandale 0: The Bombers' dominant attack, led by junior Madison Burr, was too much for the Cardinals, who fell 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 in the other semifinal.

Burr had eight kills, including set point, in the first set. She finished with 17 kills.

Cannon Falls (28-4) reaches the title match in its second consecutive and second overall trip to the state tournament. It lost last year's consolation final to Southwest Christian.

Kali Jones had a team-high 11 kills for Annandale, which was making its third trip to state since 2019 and its third as a program.