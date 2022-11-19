Springfield took only 20 seconds to score its first touchdown Saturday. It was going to be that kind of day.

The Tigers' opening possession set the tone as they defeated Deer River 54-30 in the day's first Class 1A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium. Springfield (11-2) scored a season high in points and amassed more than 500 yards on offense.

"Obviously you don't expect your first 50-point game of the season to come in the state semifinals," Springfield coach Adam Meyer said. "But again, that's a credit to our kids making big plays and striking from all over the field."

Springfield junior quarterback Jakob Nachreiner threw five touchdown passes and completed 20 of 24 passes for 339 yards. Five players scored touchdowns, including two each for Ashton Toll, MaCoy Krick and Carter Olson. Krick hauled in 74-yard and 53-yard passes for a couple of the longest plays of the day.

Having so many options helped Nachreiner a lot.

"I don't know many teams that have enough guys to guard all four of our receivers and a running back," Nachreiner said.

Deer River (12-1) tried to keep the game within one or two scores, but it got away, coach Brent Schimek said. Deer River was also down 14-0 early in the state quarterfinal against Mahnomen before winning 26-14.

"We knew that [Springfield] could put up points quicker than Mahnomen," Deer River quarterback Sam Rahier said. "So we couldn't grind away like we wanted to early."

It is the first Prep Bowl berth for the Tigers since winning their only title in 2005.

Springfield senior running back Ashtin Johnson rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries, both team highs. He left the game with an ankle injury a few minutes after scoring his second-quarter touchdown. He did not return to the game and was getting X-rays, Meyer said.