SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson scored 29 of his 36 points after halftime and Lauri Markkanen added 31 as the Utah Jazz outlasted the tough-luck Detroit Pistons 154-148 in overtime on Wednesday night.

One game after his first triple-double, Clarkson hit a dagger 3-pointer with 1:44 left in overtime to give the Jazz a 149-142 lead.

The Jazz have won nine of their last 12, their best stretch of the season before they face a road trip to Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

Markkanen and Alec Burks exchanged 3-pointers in the final 5 seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime, where the Jazz finally controlled the game and sent the Pistons to their 30th loss in their last 31 games.

Detroit's Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 36 points, including eight 3s, and Burks added a season-best 27 points. Both spent significant parts of their careers with the Jazz.

Cade Cunningham had 31 points and 12 assists, but the Pistons extended their 17-game road losing streak, which has been rolling since their road opening victory at Charlotte on Oct. 27.

With 15 seconds left in regulation, Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 135-135 after Clarkson made a layup and a 3-pointer in a 7-0 Jazz run.

Burks had given the Pistons a 132-128 lead with 3:06 remaining in regulation.

Both teams set season highs in points even before the overtime. Utah last scored 150 points in a 154-105 win over Sacramento on April 28, 2021.

The last time the Jazz allowed 150 points in a game was a 150-104 loss to Golden State on Jan. 15, 1986.

Utah trailed until midway through the third quarter when the Jazz turned a pair of turnovers into a 3 by Simone Fontecchio and Keyonte George's fast-break dunk.

The Jazz led 95-92 but the Pistons didn't fold and took a 112-104 lead early in the fourth quarter behind Burks, who had 10 points in the final 2:41 of the third, and Bogdanovic, who hit his seventh 3 to cap the surge.

Collin Sexton tallied 25 points for the Jazz, who have won five straight at home.

The Pistons have lost seven games this year after blowing double-digit leads. They last led by 10 at 49-39 in the second quarter on Bogdanovic's jumper.

