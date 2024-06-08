Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Caitlin Clark won't be headed to the Paris Olympics, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person, who provided the full roster to The Associated Press, spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because no official announcement has been made.

The decision was first reported by The Athletic.

Clark does have some international experience with USA Basketball at a younger level, but she wasn't able to make the national training camp in Cleveland after she was invited because she was leading Iowa to the Final Four. Clark finished her career as the NCAA's Division I all-time scoring leader.

Clark, now a rookie with the Indiana Fever, has drawn millions of new fans to women's basketball in her college career and also in her young WNBA career.

While Clark won't be headed to Paris, the U.S. is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. Taurasi will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner.

This will be Griner's first time playing internationally since she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022. She said she'll only play abroad with USA Basketball.

Joining the pair will be Olympic veterans Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who helped the U.S. win the inaugural 3x3 gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, will also be on the team.

A bunch of first time Olympians will be on the team with Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper. All three played on the American team which won the World Cup in Australia in 2022.

The U.S. women have won every gold medal in women's basketball since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Taurasi, who turns 42 before the Paris Games begin, will break the record for most Olympics played in the sport of basketball. Five players, including former teammate Sue Bird, have competed in five.

The U.S. team will get together to train for a few days in Phoenix in July. Then its off to London for an exhibition game against Germany before heading to France.

The Americans will play Japan, Belgium and Germany in pool play at the Olympics.

