PORTLAND, Maine — In a story published June 28, 2023, The Associated Press reported that the submersible Titan was registered in the Bahamas. The story should have made clear that OceanGate Expeditions, a company that led the Titan's dives to the Titanic, is registered in the Bahamas. The Titan was not.
