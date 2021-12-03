COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a story published December 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the family of Casey Goodson Jr. has said that when he was shot by a sheriff's deputy, he was holding a sandwich, not a gun, but noted he also had a license to carry a firearm. The story should have made clear that the family has never denied that Goodson might have been carrying a gun.
Most Read
-
Suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting
-
Baldwin: 'Someone is responsible' for shooting, but 'not me'
-
Suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting
-
Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
-
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson