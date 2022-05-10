PORTLAND, Ore. — In a story published May 7, 2022, about a severe shortage of public defenders in Oregon, The Associated Press reported that COVID-19 shut down courts in the state. The story should have made clear that while there were no felony or misdemeanor jury trials in April 2020 and access to the court system was greatly curtailed for months, there were limited in-person proceedings and remote services were provided.
