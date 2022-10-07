HONG KONG — In a story published October 7, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a pink diamond sold for $49.9 million at an auction in Hong Kong. The story should have made clear that was the "hammer price" and that the actual price was $57.7 million, including a buyer's premium charged by the auction house.
