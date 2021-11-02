WASHINGTON — In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul Barrett as teacher of a seminar in law, economics and journalism at New York University. The story should also have noted that his title is deputy director of NYU's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.
Most Read
-
Minnesota's Phillips Distilling acquires two new brands
-
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
-
Twin Cities real estate agent leads diversity approach across U.S. for Keller Williams
-
UnitedHealthcare to become first for-profit HMO in Minnesota's Medicaid program
-
3M PFAS production shut down in Belgium by environmental regulators