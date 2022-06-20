WASHINGTON — In a story published June 19, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the D.C. Council's judiciary committee had slashed Mayor Muriel Bowser's budget proposal to hire more officers. The story should have made clear that the committee cut $6 million from Bowser's $30 million budget proposal to hire more officers, targeting incentives Bowser claimed were vital to attract good candidates. The committee, which neither of her mayoral challengers serves on, did approve a $20,000 police department signing bonus, something Bowser announced a few days before the mayoral primary.