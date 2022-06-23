PHOENIX — In a story published June 20, 2022, about the growing dangers to homeless people of heat fueled by climate change, The Associated Press mischaracterized how a seasonal forecast map is produced by the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University. The climatologists involved are not volunteers and the forecast is produced by, not for the institute.
