In a story published December 7, 2021, The Associated Press reported on legal scholars' reactions to Supreme Court arguments over abortion. The story should have made clear that the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision rejected the "separate but equal" doctrine of the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision that affirmed state segregation laws.
