Minnetonka High School is refurbishing its track around the football field this summer now that Claire Kohler is finished tearing it up during competitions.

Kohler just graduated. She heads to the University of Iowa later this summer having completed a decorated track and field career. She won the past two 300- and 100-meter hurdle events at the Class 3A state meets and anchored the Skippers' 4x400 relay that broke a nine-year-old state record. In addition, Kohler took part in three consecutive True Team state championships.

For her considerable efforts both as an individual and as part of Minnetonka's team success, Kohler is the Star Tribune's Metro Athlete of the Year in girls track and field.

"Track seems like an individual sport, but it's very much a team sport at Minnetonka," Kohler said. "When I look back on my high school career, I don't think my individual accomplishments are what I will remember. Instead, I'll remember riding on the bus with all my friends, singing, and how we would go to dinner after meets."

An exception can be made when it comes to the 4x400 relay: She'll remember that race. The group assembled for the Lake Conference Championships of Zeal Kuku, Bridget Koller, Evie Malec and Kohler lowered the all-time record to 3 minutes, 48.20 seconds. Kohler scurried from the triple jump competition to the relay start area with little time to spare.

"When I saw our time as I was approaching the finish line, it was crazy," Kohler said. "When I crossed the finish line, people on the field came and hugged us."

Relay success aside, Kohler worked hard on the technical aspects of successfully clearing hurdles. She started as a seventh-grader and grew to love the events.

"The 100 is a lot more technical," Kohler said. "The 300 allows more room to mess up, because you can sprint in between."