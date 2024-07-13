MILWAUKEE — CJ Abrams hit a go-ahead, two run home run in the ninth inning for the Washington Nationals, who won consecutive games for the first time since July 4 with a 6-5 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Left-hander Mitchell Parker couldn't get out of the first inning, throwing 46 pitches and recording just two outs while putting the Nationals in a 5-0 hole. But Washington's bullpen kept the Brewers' offense at bay over the final eight innings, allowing only three hits while striking out 10 batters.

The Nationals' offense did it's part, scoring three runs on five straight hits to open the fourth and send Milwaukee starter Dallas Keuchel to an early exit.

Luis Garcia made it a 5-4 game with a pinch-hit home run to lead off the sixth and then put the go-ahead and winning runs aboard with two out in the eighth.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy called on closer Trevor Megill (0-2) to snuff out the rally, which he did by striking out pinch-hitter Jesse Winker but wasn't as lucky coming back out for the ninth.

Megill gave up a leadoff single to Garcia, who moved to second on Jacob Young's sac bunt. That brought up Abrams, who sent a 1-0 four-seamer 416 feet to center for his 15th homer of the season.

Derek Law (5-2) picked up the victory for Washington while Kyle Finnegan worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 25th save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Devin Williams (back) began a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday with Class A-Wisconsin. The All-Star closer has yet to pitch for the Brewers this season after undergoing surgery to repair stress fractures in his back during Spring Training but is expected to make his debut before the end of the month.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their series and the first half Sunday. RHP Colin Rea (8-3, 3.81 ERA) will start for Milwaukee with LHP Jake Irvin (7-7, 3.13) scheduled to go for the Nationals.

