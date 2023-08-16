Ramsey County prosecutors will not charge a resident of St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood who fatally stabbed a 73-year-old following an altercation last month, reasoning that he did so in self-defense.

The 59-year-old resident stabbed Robin Lambert after Lambert knocked on the door of home in the 1100 block of S. Bowdoin Street the morning of July 29. St. Paul Police say that an altercation began afterwards, leading to Lambert stabbing the resident in the chest.

The man stabbed Lambert in the leg during the incident and detained him until officers arrived. Both were taken to Regions hospital where Lambert was pronounced dead.

"After considering the evidence as presented by the St. Paul Police Department, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has declined criminal prosecution...," Ramsey County Attorney's Office spokesperson Dennis Gerhardstein said. "[His] use of self-defense against Robin Lambert on July 29 was justified based upon on all the facts presented to us by the investigators."

The Star Tribune is not naming the man involved since he was not charged with a crime.

Lambert's death marked the 20th homicide in St. Paul this year. An August 15 shooting at St. Paul's Raspberry Island brought the total to 23 — one homicide less than the city's total at this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.

