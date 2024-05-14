At least five couples have filed civil lawsuits against the owners of an Isanti wedding venue that abruptly shut down last month and has failed to return their deposits.

The suits filed over the past three weeks in Washington County District Court name Circle B Weddings and Events and its proprietors Angela and Wayne Butt as defendants and seek reimbursements ranging from $5,600 to more than $9,000.

All five couples had reserved Circle B for upcoming weddings and had put down deposits or paid in full in accordance with rental agreements that required all fees be paid at least 180 days prior to their event, the suits said.

But on April 21, the couples received an email from Circle B stating the venue had permanently closed and made no mention of returning any of the money collected.

"This news will not only be disheartening to many of you and your families, but for many of you this will [sic] been devastating for your plans, for that we are truly sorry," the email message read.

The email also said there was nobody to take calls or emails. The venue's website and social media accounts have been disabled.

In one case, a couple who has not yet filed a suit was alerted about the closure just two weeks before they had planned to tie the knot at Circle B. With nowhere to go, bride-to-be Katelyn Stalboerger took to social media with tears and pleas for help. Another venue stepped in to save the day, and her May 4 wedding to Isaac Nelson went on as planned.

But others, such as Maggie Malecha and Jacob Witt, have been left in the lurch and are out $8,500. The couple-to-be from New Prague have their nuptials planned for Aug. 24, but have been forced to look for an alternative venue, their suit said.

"We are in the very difficult and stressful process of trying to re-book a new venue and do not yet know what additional costs we will incur due to their abrupt closing and contracts that have been signed with other vendors for that date and location," part of their suit reads.

Hunter Smith and Mia Sabin are seeking to get back the $8,000 they put down to reserve Circle B for their planned May 2025 wedding.

"There were no services rendered," their suit reads.

The Butts, who have a home address in Cottage Grove, are due in conciliation court for a hearing on one of the cases on June 20 with three others to be heard on July 8.











