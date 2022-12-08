NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Tesla Inc., down 60 cents to $173.44.
Investors are worried that the electric vehicle maker could suffer financially because of CEO Elon Musk's focus on Twitter.
Landstar System Inc., up $1.88 to $170.24.
The transportation services company increased its stock buyback program and declared a special dividend.
Verint Systems Inc., up 27 cents to $37.65.
The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong third-quarter earnings.
Oxford Industries Inc., down $6.37 to $101.82.
The owner of the Tommy Bahama clothing line slipped despite reporting solid earnings and giving investors a strong financial forecast.
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., up 83 cents to $16.63.
The California wine maker beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., down 16 cents to $10.15.
The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.
Korn Ferry, down $2.93 to $51.02.
The staffing company gave investors a disappointing third-quarter financial forecast.
Ciena Corp., up $8.63 to $51.87.
The developer of high-speed networking technology reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.