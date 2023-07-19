A chronically violent felon has received a term topping 18 years for the beating of a security staffer working in the state's sex offender treatment facility in Moose Lake.

Nicolas L. Aron-Jones, 29, was sentenced Tuesday in Carlton County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder in connection with the unprovoked attack on May 1 at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) site.

With credit for time in custody since his arrest, Aron-Jones is expected to serve the first 12 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The victim, a 53-year-old security counselor who was making his scheduled rounds at the time, suffered bleeding on the brain and a cut near his right eye during the ambush, the charges read. He was taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The MSOP has not release his identity.

Aron-Jones was committed as a client to the program in 2015 as a sexually dangerous person and was being housed in Omega 2, one of Moose Lake's more restrictive units.

Court records show that Aron-Jones has numerous convictions for violent outbursts at the Moose Lake facility: In June 2020, he was handcuffed while he kneed and bit a staff member; in March 2019, he put a hairbrush in a sock and swung it at things, damaging windows and yelling death threats at staff during a 20-minute tirade; in June 2017, he punched and kicked a security counselor into unconsciousness; in May 2016, he spit at and attacked a security counselor, broke a table and threw a chair at a television.

According to the charges involving his latest violent act:

Aron-Jones swung a pillowcase holding a motor for a fan and hit the counselor in the back of the head. The man fell to the floor and was struck with the motor several more times to the head and elsewhere. Aron-Jones then kicked and stomped on his victim's head.

Other staff intervened, sprayed a chemical irritant at Aron-Jones, who retreated to his room and closed the door.