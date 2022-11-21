Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 33-year-old chronic auto thief has been sentenced to prison for speeding through a stop sign in a stolen car and killing another motorist at a St. Paul intersection.

Xia Her-Xiong, of Minneapolis, received on Friday in Ramsey County District Court an 11-year sentence after admitting to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the death on Jan. 7, 2021, of Alison J. Annen, 60, of St. Paul, at Minnehaha Avenue and Atlantic Street.

The sentence also includes an order to pay nearly $4,200 in restitution and additional time for violating terms of probation stemming from a 2019 burglary case in Ramsey County.

With credit for time already spent in custody, Her-Xiong can expect to serve about 7 1⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Her-Xiong has a long record of run-ins with the law, having been convicted of stealing a vehicle seven times among other convictions for selling and possessing drugs.

Prosecutors say police saw a car reported stolen and gave pursuit. The officer saw the car "blow through a stop sign" several blocks ahead, where it hit a Chrysler PT Cruiser broadside, the charges read.

Her-Xiong and a male passenger ran, while two women who had been in the car at the time of the crash remained behind.

The PT Cruiser's driver, Annen, and another woman were pinned in the wreckage. Emergency responders declared Annen dead at the scene. Annen's 59-year-old passenger survived her injuries.

The man in the car told police that Her-Xiong was drunk and started speeding after seeing the squad car, the charges noted.