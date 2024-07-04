LOS ANGELES — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning and a three-run blast in the ninth — his 16th and 17th career shots at Dodger Stadium — and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a rough start to rout Los Angeles 12-4 on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added two-run homers for Arizona, down 4-1 before Diamondbacks starter Cristian Mena retired a batter in his major league debut.

''A real gutsy performance,'' Walker said.

The D-backs were coming off a walkoff loss in the series opener Tuesday.

''This team did not get fazed,'' manager Torey Lovullo said. ''We started chipping away.''

Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back homers in the first for the NL West-leading Dodgers. After four of their first five batters had hits, they had only two more the rest of the game. Arizona pounded out 16 hits.

Walker went 4 for 5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, with four RBIs and three runs. With two out in the fourth, he sent a 3-2 pitch from Ryan Yarbrough (3-2) to left for a 5-4 lead. Walker hit his 20th homer of the season in the ninth, a two-out shot off Michael Petersen.

''It's otherworldly,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Walker. ''He doesn't give anything away. He's one of the guys I really enjoy watching play.''

Walker has seven homers in eight games against the Dodgers this season, and his 17 career homers at Dodger Stadium since 2018 are the most among opposing players. He has homered in four straight games in Los Angeles.

''It's a good place to hit, see the ball well,'' Walker said. ''A big part of it is the lineup and the protection around me in the lineup, it gives me the freedom to take some big swings and try to change the score. It's helpful coming up with guys on a lot.''

Bryce Jarvis (1-2) got the victory in relief.

Arizona got most of its offense from the bottom of the lineup. Eugenio Suárez, Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo combined for seven hits, including Moreno's homer in the third.

The Dodgers' only hits after the first were a double by Miguel Rojas in the sixth and Freeman's single in the eighth.

Mena allowed a single, walk, back-to-back homers and a single to the first five Dodgers. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out two and walked three in three innings.

''I still have to learn, but that's something important to me — just forget about what just happened and focus on the next inning,'' Mena said.

Dodgers rookie Gavin Stone gave up four runs and seven hits in three innings, needing 49 pitches over the first two innings. He struck out three and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) was set to throw a bullpen Thursday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (6-4, 2.83 ERA) was scheduled to make his second start since coming off the IL in the series finale Thursday against Dodgers RHP Landon Knack (1-1, 2.08).

