The Mets were working on a deal with the Padres that included righthander Chris Paddack. One reason the Mets backed away from the trade was concern about Paddack's medical reports. Paddack had Tommy John surgery in 2016 then had an injection in the elbow in September because of a slight UCL sprain. Red flag for the Mets — but not the Twins.

Aware of the background, the Twins dealt closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker for Paddack, reliever Emilo Pagan and a minor league pitcher.

Now it looks like a deal that should have never been made.

Rogers has 16 saves and a 0.49 ERA for San Diego and Paddack had another Tommy John surgery last week and is out for the season.

The only way this deal can work for the Twins is if Paddack, 26 and not a free agent until 2025, has time to get back on the mound. But the history of pitchers succeeding after a second elbow surgery is poor.