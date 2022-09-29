Introduction: Host Michael Rand is not impressed by Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League home run record, but he is VERY impressed by a possible triple crown. The main person standing in Judge's way? Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who is tied for the AL batting lead with Judge at .313. It's about the only drama left in the Twins' season, but it is intriguing.

7:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a thoughtful discussion of Anthony Edwards' homophobic video, his apology and the work that still needs to be done. They also get into the main story lines for the Wolves in a season of big expectations.

27:00: The Vikings are in London, but will another NFL game be in Minneapolis on Sunday? Plus a contract extension for Emanuel Reynoso, just as the Loons push to hold onto an MLS playoff spot.

