Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell on Thursday night announced on Twitter that he's returning for his sixth season.

Autman-Bell, who leads the Gophers with 35 receptions for 490 yards and six touchdowns, joins quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim as 2021 opening day starters who will return to the team in 2022 rather than opting for the NFL draft.

Autman-Bell posted a video with several of his highlight catches, ending with the words, "I'm back."

Autman-Bell was hampered early in the season because of an ankle injury suffered during training camp, and he missed the first two games and most of another. For his career, the Kankakee, Ill., native has 113 receptions for 1,740 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He was the Gophers' No. 3 receiving target in 2019 — behind Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman — when they went 11-2. Their offensive coordinator that year was Kirk Ciarrocca, who just returned to the team, as well.