Righthander Chris Archer makes his Twins debut tonight, pitching against the Dodgers at Target Field.

Lefthander Andrew Heaney pitches for Los Angeles (6:40 p.m., BSN).

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Trea Turner, hitting third for LA, has a 22-game hitting streak dating to last season.

Gilberto Celestino makes his first start of the season for the Twins, playing left field.

The Twins put reliever Jorge Alcala on the injured list because of a sore elbow, and promoted Griffin Jax from Class AAA St. Paul. With 28-man rosters still in effect, the Twins have 16 pitchers available.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts, RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Trea Turner, SS

Max Muncy, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Will Smith, C

Cody Bellinger, CF

Chris Taylor, RF

Gavin Lux, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gary Sanchez, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Gilberto Celestino, LF