MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double and the Miami Marlins beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Edwards reached on a leadoff single against reliever Jacob Webb (1-5) in the seventh, and Cionel Pérez walked Nick Gordon. Ali Sánchez's sacrifice bunt advanced both runners before Chisholm hit a high bouncer over third baseman Ramon Urías for a 5-3 lead.

Bryan De La Cruz capped the three-run inning with an RBI single.

Josh Bell homered and Edwards had three hits and a walk for the NL-worst Marlins (37-65), who have won four of six since the All-Star break — including the first two in a three-game series against the AL East-leading Orioles (60-41).

''We had phenomenal at-bats tonight,'' Edwards said. ''We didn't give any at-bats away and put a lot of balls in play. It's a lot of fun coming to the yard with this group. We're playing good ball right now.''

Edwards has eight multi-hit games and is batting .381 since getting called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on July 2.

''I just try to keep it as simple as I can,'' Edwards said. ''I try to treat every at-bat as its own. Take the positive from each at-bat and swing at good pitches.''

Andrew Nardi (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh for the win and Calvin Faucher got three outs in the eighth. Tanner Scott closed for his 18th save.

''That's one of the better teams we've faced all year,'' Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. ''And for us to not only play with them the last two games, but end up winning two games, says a lot about that group. They're trending the right way, playing the game the right way.''

Colton Cowser's three-run double off Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban in the sixth tied it 3-all. Brazoban entered with the bases loaded after starter Edward Cabrera allowed singles to Anthony Santander and Ryan O'Hearn and then walked Heston Kjerstad.

''We had three pretty good at-bats in front of it. Three good at-bats in a row, we haven't had that in a few games,'' Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. ''We need more of that.''

Cabrera gave up three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked four and struck out six.

Baltimore starter Chayce McDermott made his major league debut and threw three scoreless innings until Miami broke through with three runs in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Bell put the Marlins on the board with a solo shot. He drove McDermott's slider to right-center for his 11th homer. Edwards added an RBI single and Gordon hit a sacrifice fly.

Promoted from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, McDermott allowed three runs and five hits over four innings. The 25-year-old walked two and struck out three.

''A little bit nervous but at the same time, kind of overjoyed,'' McDermott said. ''It's cool — not just for me, but my family, too.''

The Orioles optioned right-hander Bryan Baker to Norfolk and designated right-hander Jonathan Heasley for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: The MRI on INF Jorge Mateo revealed a left elbow transient dislocation, Hyde said. Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch a grounder in Tuesday's game.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcántara threw approximately 20 pitches in his first bullpen since undergoing elbow surgery last October. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner is targeting a return at the start of next season.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.38 ERA) will start the series finale Thursday against RHP Roddery Muñoz (1-5, 5.14).

