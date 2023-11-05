A 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son suffered burns over much of their bodies when a propane tank exploded and set ablaze a cabin Sunday in northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The two were in the cabin in the 11600 block of Countryside Lane in Balkan Township, north of Chisholm, when a 20-pound tank used for heat exploded before 11 a.m., authorities said.

The woman and son were able to walk to a neighboring cabin, where they waited for help. Both were taken to Hibbing Hospitalwith extensive burn injuries.

On Thursday, two adults were hospitalized with serious injuries after an explosion and a fire at a house in Rice Lake, north of Duluth, according to the Sheriff's Office. The home's furnace is believed to have been undergoing repairs when the blast happened.

The County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal were investigating both incidents.