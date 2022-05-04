Introduction: Host Michael Rand tries to make sure the Twins get some proper attention after they won for the 11th time in 12 games Tuesday. Ryan Jeffers was the offensive hero in the win over Baltimore with a three-run homer. The Twins are now 15-9 and four games ahead of any other team in the American League Central.

5:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand in the aftermath of the Wild's 4-0 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of their playoff series Monday. It was all-too-familiar based on past Wild teams; can Minnesota stay out of the penalty box and even the series Wednesday? Plus Scoggins weighs in on the Wolves' D'Angelo Russell conundrum and hopes for a trade.

26:00: Jared Spurgeon was lucky to avoid a suspension, the Lynx made some interesting roster moves and the Grizzlies/Warriors series looks every bit as compelling as Grizzlies/Wolves was.

