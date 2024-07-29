BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping called for further cooperation with Italy on Monday at a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying the two countries were the ends of the historical Silk Road trade route.

Meloni pulled Italy out of China's Belt and Road Initiative — whose name refers to the ancient overland trade route — in December, but signed an agreement Sunday that provides a new path for the two countries to cooperate on trade and other issues.

Meloni is on a five-day state visit, her first trip to China as prime minister.

The Belt and Road Initiative, one of Xi's signature policies, aims to build power and transportation infrastructure around the world in order to stimulate global trade while also deepening China's ties with other nations.

''China and Italy are located at opposite ends of the ancient Silk Road,'' Xi told Meloni, ''and the long-standing friendly exchanges between the two countries have made important contributions to the exchange and mutual learning of Eastern and Western civilizations, as well as human development and progress.''

''If countries are inter-connected, they will advance; if they are closed to each other, they will retreat,'' said Xi.

Meloni said Italy could play an ''important role'' in China's relationship with the European Union and creating balanced trade relationships. The EU imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on China-made electric vehicles in early July. China's support for Russia after it invaded Ukraine has further strained relations with the EU.

She also noted China's role as a diplomatic power on the global stage. ''There is growing insecurity at the international level, and I think that China is inevitably a very important interlocutor to deal with all these dynamics,'' said Meloni.