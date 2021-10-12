BEIJING — China reports its exports jumped 28% in September, imports up nearly 18%, while surplus with U.S. rose to $42 billion.
Most Read
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
-
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
-
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
-
Cousins surprises Vikings' social justice group with $500,000 gift
-
Minnesota Zoo tells Apple Valley neighbors to be on the lookout for feathered escapee