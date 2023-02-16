Record Rain From Tuesday

It was a rainy Tuesday in the metro, with officially 0.68" falling before the flip of the calendar day. That beat the record of 0.43" back in 1950.

The Twin Cities wasn't the only location that saw record rain on Tuesday - both Brainerd and Hibbing also broke records. The airport location that had the most rain on Tuesday was Paynesville with exactly 1" of rain.

_______________________________________________

2-3" Of Snow In Western, Northern Minnesota

Parts of northern and western Minnesota saw more snow than rain with this system, with a few 2"+ tallies. The highest report was in International Falls where 2.8" was reported. Donnelly reported 2.2" and Ely reported 2".

_______________________________________________

Cooler Thursday - Cloudy Start, Sunnier Afternoon

Behind the system that brought us our rain and snow in the middle of the week comes calmer and colder air for Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the teens throughout the day - starting off in the low teens and climbing into the upper teens for highs. We'll be on the edge of cloud cover from a system passing to our southeast, so I expect a cloudy start to the day with sunnier conditions into the afternoon.

A system passing mainly to our south and east could slightly clip far southeastern Minnesota with light snow on Thursday, though most of the snow will fall across Iowa and Wisconsin. Cloudier conditions will be expected in the morning hours across southern Minnesota, with sunnier skies by the afternoon. More sun than clouds will be expected throughout the day as you head farther north. Highs will range from the single digits in northwest Minnesota to around 20F in southeast Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Warming Back Up Into The Weekend

Quiet weather is expected as we head into the weekend with warmer weather returning again. Friday will be mainly sunny in the metro with highs in the upper 20s. We climb back into the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the sunnier day of the weekend, with more clouds than sun on Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Fool's Spring Drawing To A Close

By Paul Douglas

Fool's Spring is coming to an end this weekend with one more heart-warming thaw. Second Winter arrives next week as colder air returns, setting the stage for potentially significant snow late next week. No word on when the Spring of Deception gets here this year.

A record .68" rain fell at MSP International Airport Tuesday. Had it been 5-10 degrees colder we would have shoveled 6-10" of slushy snow. It's always jarring seeing midwinter rain events, which are increasing as our winters continue to warm.

I see squirts and spurts of chilled sunshine today and Friday with temperatures below average. A Pacific thaw lures the mercury well into the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, before colder air spills south of the Canadian border next week. A few days in the teens (above zero?) Not too hard to take, considering we've enjoyed 24 days of 30+ and 4 days of 40+ since January 1.

Plowable snow is possible a week from today but amounts are very much up in the air. We are due for some frozen water. Stay tuned eh?

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Some sun, chilly. Wake up 8. High 20. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and breezy. Closer to average. Wake up 4. High 28. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine, risk of a thaw. Wake up 23. High 38. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few patchy clouds, still nice. Wake up 24. High 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: A little light snow possible. Wake up 22. High 31. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cold wind. Wake up 15. High 19. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Fading sun, snow at night? Wake up 2. High 18. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

February 16th

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 29 minutes, and 43 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 56 seconds

*When do we see 11 Hours of Daylight?: February 27th (11 hours, 2 minutes, 59 seconds)

*When is Sunrise at/before 7:00 AM?: February 24th (6:59 AM)

*When is Sunset at/after 6:00 PM?: March 1st (6:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

February 16th

1981: A significant warmup occurs across Minnesota. Highs in the 50s and 60s are common. 5 daily high records are broken in a row in the Twin Cities, with many others also broken statewide.

1903: A temperature of -59 is recorded at Pokegama Dam, tying the state record low at that time. It would not be broken for another 93 years.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A strong storm will continue to track northeastward as we head through Thursday with the center of low pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. On the north side, a heavy band of snow with some icing will occur from the Central Plains to New England. In the warm sector, storms are expected - some of which will be severe.

A band of at least 4-10" of snow will fall from Colorado to the Great Lakes as we head through Thursday. On the warm side of the storm, up to 3" of rain could fall across portions of the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley.

Severe Threat Thursday: An Enhanced Risk of severe weather (threat level 3 of 5) is in place from the Ohio River Valley to the northern Gulf Coast states. This threat area includes places like Hattiesburg and Tupelo (MS), Birmingham and Huntsville (AL), Nashville (TN), Bowling Green and Louisville (KY), and Cincinnati and Columbus (OH).

Across the northern Gulf Coast states, storms will already be ongoing in the morning hours, with additional storms expected as we head throughout the day. All severe modes, including tornadoes (some strong), will be possible as we head throughout the day. Toward the evening hours, the severe threat will slowly start to taper off as individual storms become more linear - but during this time tornadoes and damaging winds will still be possible.

In the Ohio Valley/lower Great Lakes, storms will also already be ongoing in the morning hours, but the severe threat mainly holds off until the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat from strong storms Thursday, but a tornado threat can't be ruled out.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

