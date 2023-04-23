"Lyrid meteor shower, peaking Sunday night to Monday morning, could feature fireballs"

"The Lyrid meteor shower, which began in the night sky April 15, is expected to peak Sunday evening into Monday morning, although it will remain visible until the morning of April 29. It is named for the constellation Lyra, the Harp, which is where meteors from the shower appear to emanate for observers on Earth. Categorized as medium-strength, the Lyrids are not as fast or prolific as the Perseids of August, and do not feature the long glowing tail of cartoon meteors. But at its height, the Lyrid shower should spin off 20 meteors an hour and even the occasional fireball. And unlike in some other years, a bright moon will not outshine the display — the lunar crescent will be only 9% full, offering relatively dark skies. The Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers in the world, dating back 2,700 years to the first recorded observation in China in 687 BC, NASA says. The pieces of space debris that interact with our atmosphere to form the meteors in the shower come from the comet Thatcher, discovered in 1861."

Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through the weekend suggests some decent amounts across the eastern part of Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Some locations across the southeastern part of the state could see tallies nearing 1" or more, including near the Twin Cities.

Recent Snowfall

Our recent storm system brought another round of significant snowfall across parts of North Dakota and northern Minnesota. The heaviest report came from Hovland and Silver Bay in far northeastern Minnesota where 15" of snow fell. There were several reports of 6" or more across the northern half of the state.

Snow Depth As of Friday

As of Friday, the snow pack had been replenished thanks for our recent snow storm up north. The official report from the MSP Airport is 0", but Duluth and Grand Forks had 4". This snow will likely melt very quickly over the next few days.

Snowfall So Far This Season

Snowfall amounts are quite impressive across the region with several locations running well above average. Duluth has seen nearly 140" of snow, which is the snowiest season on record! The Twin Cities has seen more than 90" of snow, which is the 3rd snowiest season on record. Interestingly, Bismarck North Dakota is only 0.5" away from being the snowiest season on record as well! Most climate sites around the Midwest are well above average for snowfall this season with a surplus of more than 50" in Duluth and Bismarck. The Twin Cities is nearly 40" above average this season as well.

Snowiest Season on Record in Duluth

As of Saturday, the NWS in Duluth had seen nearly 140" of snow, which is the snowiest season on record. This beats the previous record of 135.4" set during the winter of 1995-96. Interestingly, 1996 was the last year that Lake Superior completely froze over. Note that there have only been 19 seasons on record that have recorded 100" or more in Duluth.

Nearly 12 Feet of Snow in Duluth This Winter!

It's hard to believe, but nearly 12 FEET of snow has fallen in Duluth this winter. That's nearly the size of a full grown African Elephant - WOW!

3rd Snowiest Season on Record in Minneapolis

It's been an impressive snow season in the Twin Cities as well with the MSP Airport picking up more than 90" of snow, which is good enough for the 3rd snowiest season on record. We need less than 5.0" into the 2nd spot and less than 9" to get into the top spot. If you're wondering, the latest measurable snow (0.1") on record at MSP was on May 24th set in 1925. The snow season isn't quite over just yet... Stay tuned.

Precipitation Last 7 Days

The last 7 days have been pretty soggy with several inches of liquid falling across the region. Some of the heaviest tallies of 3" to near 4" fell just west and northwest of the Twin Cities Metro. However, the Twin Cities picked up more than 2" of liquid, which will help to keep a prolonged river crests ongoing through the end of April.

Flood Outlook

According to the National Weather Service, out of 160 river gauges on the map below, 65 are currently or are expected to be in flood stage at some point over the next several days. Some spots are or will be experiencing Moderate and even Major flood stage, which could cause issues in flood prone communities.

Major Flooding Expected in Stillwater

Here's the river forecast for the St. Croix River at Stillwater. Moderate flooding was ongoing for much of the last several days, but Major flooding is likely as we head through the rest of the month. Note that this could be the most significant crest since April of 2001 and could potentially be the 6th highest crest on record there! If the crest gets to 90ft, HWY 95 between Afton and Bayport begins to flood. Lakefront Park bathhouse in Hudson affected.

Major Flooding Expected Along The Mississippi River at St. Paul

The Mississippi River at St. Paul is will be in flood stage over the next several days with Major Flood Stage expected by late week. Late next week, we could see the river crest around 18.8ft, which would be the most significant crest since March 31st, 2019 when water levels reached 20.19ft. If we do hit 18.8ft, this would be the 11th highest crest on record for this location.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows lingering cool temps in place through the week ahead. However, we should see a gradual warming trend toward 60F late week, which is where we typically should be for this time of the year. Overall, the end of April will finish on a cooler than normal note.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, April 23rd will be a little more tolerable, but still very chilly for late April. Temps may warm into the mid 40s in the metro, which will still be nearly 15F below average. Winds won't be quite as strong as they were on Saturday, but it'll still feel more like the 30s much of the day.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will be well below average across the region with readings nearly -10F to -20F cooler than we should be at this time of the year. Highs across parts of northern Minnesota will only warm into the 30s. There may also be a few pop up rain or snow showers in the afternoon, but they will be few and far between and will be very brief.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Sunday shows temps starting around 30F in the morning and warming to low/mid 40s by the afternoon. We may see a few more peeks of sun, but clouds will fill in a bit more during the daylight hours with a few passing sprinkles or flurries here and there. Northwesterly winds will still be breezy, but not as strong as they were on Saturday.

Status of Spring

"April 17, 2023 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. Spring arrived several days to weeks earlier than average (the period of 1991-2020) in much of the Southeast, lower Midwest, and mid-Atlantic, then slowed across the northern Great Plains and lower Midwest. In the past week, spring has picked up speed, arriving days to weeks early across the upper Midwest and northern Northeast. Salt Lake City, UT is 22 days late, Green Bay, WI and Portland, ME are 3 days early, and parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are 12 days early. Spring bloom has also arrived in southern states, days to weeks early in the Southeast, and days to over a week late in the Southwest. Albuquerque is a week late, New York City is 11 days early. How typical is this year's spring? Darker colors represent springs that are unusually early or late in the long-term record. Gray indicates an average spring. Parts of the Southeast, lower Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and New York City area are seeing either the earliest spring leaf on record or a spring that only occurs once every 40 years (dark green). Parts of the West are seeing a spring that only occurs this late once every 40 years (purple). Spring bloom is latest on record across parts of the Southwest including California and Arizona, and earliest on record in parts of the upper Southeast including Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina."

Weather Outlook

After a very chilly weekend, weather conditions will improve a bit this week with drier, sunnier conditions and gradually warming temps. Enjoy it because another storm system appears to be developing and moving in late week with more cold rain showers. This system could linger into next weekend more gray and damp conditions. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temps will be quite chilly over the next several days with readings running nearly -5F to -15F below average. The coolest days will be Sunday and Monday, but we'll gradually warm into the mid/upper 50s and possibly up to near 60F later in the week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Weather conditions will be drier and sunnier over the next few days with gradually warming temps. We could sneak up close to 60F once again on Wednesday and Thursday before steadier rain chances arrive Friday into the weekend once again.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the Central and Eastern US. Meanwhile, temps in the western US will be running above average into early May.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows quieter weather in place across the Midwest and Central US, while slightly more active weather across the Southwestern US.

Please Help Me With A Nagging Question

By Paul Douglas

Dear reader: thank you for putting up with my weather rants and ruminations for the better part of 32 years here at Star Tribune. The older I get the less I take for granted.

But please answer a vexing question: why do people blame meteorologists for bad weather? I fear it's a worldwide phenomena, and I can find no rational explanation. When the Twins lose do we shame sports reporters? No. Terrible news must be the fault of perfectly-coiffed TV anchormen & anchorwomen? Of course not. But weather people are fair game. I do not understand this pathology. Note: "WE ARE AS IRRITATED BY THISSTUNTED SPRING AS YOU ARE!" Deep breaths PD.

A cold storm sparks scrappy clouds today and sprinkles tomorrow, but it will start to feel like spring later this week, with highs poking into the 50s. A storm stalls over the Upper Midwest next weekend, keeping us cooler and wetter than normal. I see 60s by the first week of May; a pretty low rung on the spring ladder.

Please complain to your local elected officials ASAP!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 45.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 31.

MONDAY: Lingering clouds, few sprinkles. Winds: W 8-13. High: 48.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Winds: NE 10-15. Wake-up: 29. High: 51.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and springy! Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High 55.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, stray T-shower? Winds: S 15-25 Wake-up: 42. High 60.

FRIDAY: More numerous showers, T-storms. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 47. High 57.

SATURDAY: Storm stalls, PM rain showers. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 39. High: 52.

This Day in Weather History

April 23rd

1990: A record high of 88 degrees is set at Redwood Falls.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

April 23rd

Average High: 60F (Record: 86F set in 1990)

Average Low: 41F (Record: 19F set in 1910)

Record Rainfall: 0.87" set in 1948 & 1968

Record Snowfall: 1.6" set in 1988

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 23rd

Sunrise: 6:14am

Sunset: 8:07pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 53 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 54 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hour & 7 minutes

Moon Phase for April 23rd at Midnight

3.6 Days Before First Quarter Moon

Record Cold Low Temps & Cold High Temps Sunday

Sunday will be a very chilly day across the Central US with record cold low temperatures possible in the morning across parts of the Midwest and Plains with temps dipping into the 10s and 20s. Meanwhile record cold high temperatures will be possible across Southern US with readings only warming into the 50s and 60s.

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures on Sunday will be quite chilly across the Central US with readings running nearly -15F to -25F below average with record cold temperatures possible. We'll see warmer temperatures across parts of Florida and the Desert Southwest.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday will be a little unsettled across the Great Lakes and Northeast with chilly rain and snow showers. Showers and storms will be possible across southern Florida and into Texas with light rain/snow showers through the spine of the Rockies.

Severe Threat on Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, some of the storms PM Sunday could be strong to severe across Southern Texas, where a slight risk of severe storms has been issued.

National Weather Outlook

Lingering light rain and snow showers will end across the Great Lakes and Northeast this weekend. Meanwhile, another storm system will develop in the Western US and begin to move into the Central US through early next week. This system will be responsible for some heavy rainfall and stronger storms across the Southern US over the next few days.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across the Southern US as we head through the week ahead. There could be periods of heavier precipitation in the Northeast as well, but the Southwest looks to stay mainly dry.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), snowfall accumulations will be possible across parts of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast. There will also be some heavier snow across the spine of the Rockies.

Climate Stories

"This Astoundingly Simple Ancient Technique Is Helping to Beat Back Drought"

"Amid a warming world, these conservationists have brought back a very old and very low-tech drought-busting practice and they are getting results. Narrator: For decades, the Southwest has been crippled by a growing crisis. The worst drought seen in over a thousand years. But in Tucson, one man has been trying to change that narrative, one house, one neighborhood at a time. Brad Lancaster: Grew up here in Tucson and saw the water situation get worse over time. As the groundwater table dropped, saw a lot of springs drying up. I wanted to figure out solutions. And I just took off and started tracking people down and experimenting. Rajendra Singh: Now you are in the center of water wisdom. Lancaster: And that's when I learned about Singh and the amazing work being done to reclaim five dying rivers. Narrator: In the 1980s, Dr. Rajendra Singh had traveled to one of India's poorest farming areas to provide medical care, but quickly learned that drought and decades of over-pumping had created a more pressing crisis. Singh: One old man say, no need your medicine. We no need education. We need water. So he teach me. He show me the way of conservation of water."

"Forecasters predict a slightly below-average 2023 Atlantic hurricane season"

"Colorado State University's hurricane forecasting team is calling for 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes. But review such an early forecast with caution. With the storm-nurturing effects of a warm Atlantic likely to be counterbalanced by a robust El Niño, a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season is likely in 2023, the Colorado State University (CSU) hurricane forecasting team says in its latest seasonal forecast, issued April 13. Led by Dr. Phil Klotzbach, with co-authors Dr. Michael Bell and Alexander DesRosiers, the CSU team is calling for 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, 2 major hurricanes, and an Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) of 100. In comparison, the long-term averages for the period 1991-2020 were 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes, 3.2 major hurricanes, and an ACE of 123. The CSU outlook predicts the odds of a major hurricane hitting the U.S. this year to be 44% (long-term average: 43%). It gives a 22% chance for a major hurricane to hit the East Coast or Florida Peninsula (long-term average: 21%), and a 28% chance for the Gulf Coast (long-term average: 27%). The Caribbean is forecast to have a 49% chance of having at least one major hurricane pass through (long-term average: 47%)."

"Weather tracker: heat in Spain could smash April temperature record"

"Forecasts suggest highs of 35-38C and even 39C in Seville, easily surpassing the peak of 37.4C set in 2011. For much of Europe, April so far has been rather cold and reasonably wet in places. However, Spain has remained very dry and very warm, retaining the subtropical air that has led to forest fires and a widespread drought. Plumes of heat from the tropics are expected to continue to affect the country throughout the coming days, threatening the April maximum temperature record. The highest temperature ever recorded in Spain for the month is 37.4C (99.3F) in Murcia on 9 April 2011. Forecasts suggest that on 26 April temperatures will widely reach 35-38C, and Seville may even hit a maximum of 39C. For comparison, the April high in Seville stands at 35.4C. It is possible that records for the month will not only be broken next week, but smashed."

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX