The Children's Theatre Company has canceled the last four performances of its holiday production "Annie" because of breakthrough infections of COVID-19 within its cast, the company announced Saturday.

The show, which was slated to hold two performances Saturday and two Sunday, is the latest in a slew of Twin Cities events to be canceled or postponed because of COVID.

In a letter to patrons, artistic director Peter Brosius and managing director Kimberly Motes called the cancelation "heartbreaking."

"We are alerting you as soon as possible to make sure you don't drive to the theater and find out you have to miss the performance," they wrote.

The company offered patrons the opportunity to move their tickets to another production, set up a credit for a future performance or class or convert their tickets to a donation.

Nearly 45,000 saw "Annie," which began previews Nov. 7 as the company's first in-person show since the pandemic started. It ran for 80 performances over almost 15 weeks.