The rollout of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children 5-11 has begun with numerous sites in Minnesota gearing up to administer doses.

About 500,000 children in that age group can now receive their shot, which will include a smaller needle and smaller vaccine dose than what was given to those 12 and older. The pediatric vaccine vials will have an orange cap.

Except in rare cases, consent from a parent or guardian is required for COVID-19 vaccination for those 5-17. And in some cases, the parent or guardian must be present at the vaccination appointment. Check ahead of time.

Like those who are older, children will need two doses about three weeks apart for the best protection against the coronavirus.

Clinical trials showed that the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds was 90.7% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 disease.

The trials for children had no reports of rare side effects, including myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart), or anaphylaxis (an allergic reaction).

In clinical trials, children suffered common, mild side effects less often than those 16-25. Side effects could include pain, redness or swelling where the vaccine was injected, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever or nausea that go away in a few days.

More than 1,100 Minnesota providers, including pediatricians, pharmacies, local public health agencies and schools, will be able to provide vaccines to children.