A boating accident near the Ole Miss Marina in Red Wing on Friday left one child injured and needing emergency treatment.

Five people – including four children – were in the water when emergency personnel arrived late Friday afternoon, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said.

Life-saving measures were performed on one of the children, who was transported by ambulance to a medical facility. The child's condition wasn't known Saturday morning.

Jeremy Koenig, 45, of Red Wing, and three other children were treated at the scene and released. All four children were wearing life jackets, the Sheriff's Office said.

No alcohol was involved, and the preliminary investigation indicates the boat was having mechanical problems and unable to move out of a barge's path.