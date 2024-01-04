A child pulled from a St. Paul house fire Wednesday that also left her mother and five siblings seriously injured has died.

Pa Cheng Vang, the child's father, confirmed that his eldest daughter died Wednesday after a house fire that morning hospitalized her and other family members. Vang said three of his children are suffering from brain damage, irregular heart beats and low blood pressure.

His other two children have begun moving and are "out of a critical zone," but the status of Vang's wife is unclear.

"I [am] the only one that support my whole family with shelter and foods. We have [no] life insurance cover[age] for our kid due to [lack] of income," Vang said in an online fundraiser. As a shaman, Vang said that funerals would normally cost $65,000 or more. He's asking the community to help pay for a simpler funeral that would cut those costs in half.

"I was hoping family, friends and community can help me out with just a small cheap funeral home, decent standard coffin and a place for her stay."

Vang later edited the fundraiser to add: "Doctor gave me a very emotional news, that my 3 little [ones] will not able to make it in the next 24 [hours]. I only hope that I can get as much fund[s] as I can. Mom also in high risk."

Firefighters were alerted to Wednesday's blaze at around 1:30 a.m., finding Vang's wife and six children inside. Some of them suffered serious burns. All were unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

Ramsey County Commissioner Mai Chong Xiong, who's district includes the Vang's home, said she is heartbroken for their family.

"I know that as a working-class parent, you do everything to protect and provide for your family, but coming home from work to find your family in critical condition and your home burnt down is unimaginable," Xiong said. "I ask community members to consider making a donation to help this family through a very hard and trying time."

Susan Sellers and her family were among the first to call 911 as black smoke billowed from the doors and windows of Vang's home. Sellers' family plays with the Vang's children, and they often greet each other when walking to the bus stop. For them, watching firefighters rush in and out of the home before giving CPR to children as young as six-months old was traumatizing.

"I was crying all night," Sellers said hours after the fire. "They're very nice people."

Officials have not determined what caused the fire, but investigators do not believe the blaze's origin is suspicious.