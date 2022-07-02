A man driving a truck in Scott County Friday night fatally struck a child riding a bicycle, officials said.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after 7 p.m. Friday for a report that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle and was "unresponsive," according to a news release. Police and firefighters who went to the scene found a child who was dead.

A short while later, a 72-year-old man who had "an odor of alcohol" approached deputies and told them he had been driving eastbound on 260th Street East in Cedar Lake Township when he "left the roadway and later realized he struck the victim," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. That charge was still listed as "pending" on the jail site Saturday night.

"Our hearts are broken for a family who lost their child yesterday," Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. "This is a tragic reminder that it is never okay to drink and drive."

Officials haven't yet released the child's name, age or gender.