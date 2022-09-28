U.S. Bank Stadium will be ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday if the rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl needs to be moved from Florida because of damage from Hurricane Ian, a Minnesota official said.

John Drum, general manager for ASM Global, which runs U.S. Bank Stadium operations, said staff and the building can be mobilized for a game Sunday night. But Drum declined to comment lon preparations, or even the existence of discussions with the National Football League.

Rumors about moving the game from Tampa Bay to Minneapolis started online early Tuesday and quickly generated excitement because of the teams and players involved.

The game would be a match-up of two of the NFL's biggest stars and future first ballot Hall of Famers: quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. In the 2020 championship game, the Brady-led Buccaneers beat Mahomes and the Chiefs at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium.

U.S. Bank Stadium's 67,000-plus seats would be available Sunday night because the Vikings will be far away, playing the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings, the primary tenant at U.S. Bank Stadium, deferred comment to the league.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the New York-based league wouldn't identify possible alternative sites for the Tampa Bay-hosted game, and that the league is in no rush to make a call.

"We always make contingency plans in the event we need to make adjustments as we continue to monitor developments and stay in contact with the two participating teams along with local officials there," McCarthy said. "We could make decisions later in the week, including on Friday."

Moving the game because of a hurricane isn't unprecedented. A year ago, the New Orleans Saints home-opener against the Green Bay Packers was moved to Jacksonville, Fla., because of Hurricane Ida.

The NFL is familiar with the capabilities of U.S. Bank Stadium operations and staff because the building hosted Super Bowl 52 in 2018. Brady played in that game, too, as the losing quarterback for the New England Patriots.

It's not yet clear whether the hurricane will hit Tampa Bay and how severe the damage will be. Even if the storm doesn't directly hit Tampa, the damage nearby or elsewhere could strain public safety resources and necessitate moving Sunday's game.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to prepare for extended power outages.

"It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in," DeSantis told a news conference in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 that could be hit. "And you're going to end up with really significant storm surge and you're going to end up with really significant flood events. And this is the kind of storm surge that is life threatening."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.