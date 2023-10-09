Justin Jefferson injured as Vikings lose 27-20 to Chiefs and drop to a 1-4 record
The Vikings lost a fumble on the first play of the game, Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury late and ultimately the game to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Vikings offense is flailing behind bad clock management and stone hands
Yes, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. That doesn't mean the Vikings shouldn't have won on Sunday.
Loss to the Chiefs is another 'could've been' game for the Vikings
The Vikings offense dropped passes and points in another loss that was more self-inflicted than it needed to be.
Justin Jefferson suffers hamstring injury in Vikings' loss to Chiefs
Coach Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings have to "diagnose exactly what that injury is" and are unsure how much time Justin Jefferson will miss.
Five Extra Points: Patrick Mahomes wins blitz battle, K.J. Osborn's red-zone woes, that first-play fumble
The Vikings blitzed Patrick Mahomes 44.2% on Sunday and the results were not good if you're a Vikings fan.
Three keys to the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sharp on third down and in the third quarter to help his team hold off the Vikings.
Gallery: Vikings fall to Chiefs 27-20
The Vikings couldn't keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions, falling to 1-4.
Podcast: Familiar, self-inflicted issues undercut Vikings in Chiefs loss
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins emerge from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium and discuss the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.
First-quarter woes sink the Vikings again in their loss to the Chiefs
The Vikings started slow, losing a fumble on their first play, and have been outscored 27-3 in the first quarter this season.