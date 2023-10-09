Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who briefly left the game with an injury, scored a touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a 27-13 lead over the Vikings.

Justin Jefferson injured as Vikings lose 27-20 to Chiefs and drop to a 1-4 record

October 09, 2023 - 5:52 AM

The Vikings lost a fumble on the first play of the game, Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury late and ultimately the game to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Vikings offense is flailing behind bad clock management and stone hands

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacted after a flag was called off on what was initially a pass interference call on the Chiefs in the fourth quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

October 09, 2023 - 5:55 AM

Yes, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. That doesn't mean the Vikings shouldn't have won on Sunday.

Loss to the Chiefs is another 'could've been' game for the Vikings

Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) fumbled the ball on the first play, setting an unfortunate example for the rest of the game.

October 08, 2023 - 10:40 PM

The Vikings offense dropped passes and points in another loss that was more self-inflicted than it needed to be.

Justin Jefferson suffers hamstring injury in Vikings' loss to Chiefs

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had three catches for 28 yards Sunday before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

October 08, 2023 - 10:45 PM

Coach Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings have to "diagnose exactly what that injury is" and are unsure how much time Justin Jefferson will miss.

Five Extra Points: Patrick Mahomes wins blitz battle, K.J. Osborn's red-zone woes, that first-play fumble

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) recovered Josh Oliver’s fumble on the Vikings’ first offensive play of the game.

October 09, 2023 - 6:14 AM

The Vikings blitzed Patrick Mahomes 44.2% on Sunday and the results were not good if you're a Vikings fan.

Three keys to the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce, right, after a touchdown in the third quarter.

October 08, 2023 - 7:15 PM

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sharp on third down and in the third quarter to help his team hold off the Vikings.

Gallery: Vikings fall to Chiefs 27-20

October 08, 2023 - 10:22 PM

The Vikings couldn't keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions, falling to 1-4.