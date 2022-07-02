UVALDE, Texas — Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from Uvalde City Council amid criticism of police response to shooting at Robb Elementary.
Most Read
-
Four bodies pulled from Vadnais Lake in 'likely triple homicide'
-
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
-
New edible cannabis law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
-
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
-
Some THC products are now legal in Minnesota: Here's what you need to know