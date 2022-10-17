The Hennepin County Chief Public Defender resigned Monday afternoon amid a federal investigation into allegations of tax evasion.

Kassius Benson sent emails to staff and State Public Defender Bill Ward announcing his resignation two months after news broke of the investigation. Though the resignation is effective Oct. 24, he said in the email that he will be taking personal time off until then. In his notice sent to Ward, Benson expressed his gratitude for having led the office for the past two years.

"I know that I have served the position of Chief well," Benson wrote. But he said that "personal issues involving matters outside of my position... will likely distract from the great work that we have accomplished."

He signed off his notice to Ward by saying that he "will forever be indebted to the public defender system for its influence in my development as a trial attorney and attorney of conscience. My commitment to this work will simply continue in a different capacity."

In an email to the Star Tribune, Benson confirmed that he provided a notice of resignation and forwarded it to Ward on Monday afternoon.

"The email is my comment on the resignation at this time," he said. "Thank you for the call."

In an email to the Star Tribune, Ward wrote that he and Benson met over the weekend and discussed his decision to resign. "It is a private, personal decision for Mr. Benson. I am personally sad to see him resign but I completely respect his resolve."

Ward credited Benson and his leadership team for developing a nationally-ranked training and development program for our attorneys. He also said that Benson increased diversity among staff and management ranks, from less than 10% when he was appointed to nearly 50% today.

"Mr. Benson," Ward wrote, "should, rightfully, be proud of the work he has accomplished on behalf the indigent accused."

In August, it became public knowledge that Benson was under federal investigation into whether he failed to pay federal taxes withheld for employees at his private Minneapolis-based criminal defense firm, Kassius Benson Law, before he started in the Hennepin County job in January 2021.

As the sole shareholder at his firm, Benson was responsible for the collection and payment of employment taxes and filing the appropriate quarterly IRS forms. He employed at least five people in 2013 and again from 2015-2019, and failed to file proper quarterly forms and turn over $159,262 in taxes he withheld during that stretch, the affidavit said. The warrant, issued in January, was under seal until July.

As a criminal defense attorney, Benson knew his duty and obligations to the IRS, the document said. The federal affidavit, initially filed under seal, sought access to servers containing payroll records from Benson's firm dating to 2013.

The federal probe started in July 2020 — six months before Benson was hired by the state — when, according to the affidavit, revenue agent Joni Jacobsson began an audit relating to forms 940 and 941 that Benson was to have filed in 2017. The agent expanded the investigation to 2013 and 2015-2019 upon finding that Benson had failed to pay employment taxes, unemployment taxes and to file the forms.

Based on employee W-2 forms from those years, Benson paid gross wages of $710,079, the court documents said. He withheld $159,262 in total employment taxes from his employees but failed to turn over the money to the government, the affidavit said.

By January 2021, Benson had stopped speaking to Jacobsson, the court documents said. He paid all taxes and filed the appropriate forms for 2020, but he did not file the forms or pay the taxes for 2013 and 2015-2019, the affidavit said. Benson reported no employees in 2014 and didn't issue any W-2 forms, the documents said.

Ward previously told the Star Tribune that he was unaware of the federal investigation into Benson before hiring him to lead the state's largest public defender office.

Star Tribune staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.