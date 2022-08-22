The rock stars of the Minnesota State Fair Poultry Barn

The fashions at the Poultry Barn often go unnoticed — until now. Here we pause to admire the fluffy legs, wild mullets, brilliant red combs, soft downy breasts, sharp eyes and glossy wings of the farmyard. These top specimens hail from Waconia, Minneapolis, Monticello, Prior Lake, St. Paul, Stacy, Hudson, Wis., and White Bear Lake, shown by newcomers like Kitty Berg of St. Paul and old hands like Adrian Rademacher, in his 52nd year showing. Besides their good looks, the roosters can raise a raucous racket — check out the State Fair crowing contest — and the hens deliver what we need for a delicious breakfast. If you missed the parade of poultry pulchritude this year, be sure and add it to your schedule of events for the 2023 fair. Until then, keep learning, eat well, and do blue-ribbon work.