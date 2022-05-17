Chicago Sky (2-1, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-3, 1-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Chicago Sky after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm's 69-64 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Seattle finished 21-11 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Storm averaged 84.8 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Chicago finished 10-6 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Sky averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 24.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.