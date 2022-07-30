Chicago Sky (22-7, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (20-9, 11-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Connecticut Sun after Courtney Vandersloot scored 23 points in the Sky's 89-81 victory against the New York Liberty.

The Sun are 11-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut ranks third in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 77.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Sky are 12-3 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 91-83 on June 29. Candace Parker scored 25 points to help lead the Sky to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Parker is averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Sky. Allie Quigley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Sky: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Sky: None listed.

