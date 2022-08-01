Dallas Wings (13-16, 6-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (23-7, 13-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Sky face Dallas.

The Sky have gone 12-2 in home games. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 86.0 points and is shooting 47.7%.

The Wings have gone 8-7 away from home. Dallas is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 89-83 in the last matchup on July 23. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 19 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Sky. Allie Quigley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ogunbowale is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wings. Teaira McCowan is averaging 14 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.