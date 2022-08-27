Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Sky square off against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sky's record in Eastern Conference play is 15-3. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Azura Stevens shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Sun are 11-7 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sky. Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Natisha Hiedeman is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, while averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 assists. Jones is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 6-4, averaging 90.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 87.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.