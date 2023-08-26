CHICAGO — Chicago police say two women were injured in shooting during White Sox game.
Most Read
-
100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
-
Patrol: Gustavus athlete killed when SUV she was in didn't obey stop sign
-
Twins rout Rangers 12-2 in game that features ejections and benches clearing
-
Review: The Chicks were ready to deliver a message of protest and harmony at State Fair
-
Minn. police are recovering record numbers of guns. Tracing them is hampered by federal law