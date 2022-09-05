Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Sky look to clinch the series over the Connecticut Sun in game of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Sky beat the Sun 76-72 in the last matchup. Candace Parker led the Sky with 16 points, and DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 18 points.

The Sun have gone 11-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut is 9-9 against opponents over .500.

The Sky have gone 15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 15 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Sky: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Sky: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.