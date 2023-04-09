Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (45-24-10, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild after Seth Jones' two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Blackhawks' 7-3 loss.

Chicago is 25-47-6 overall with a 6-18-1 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a -93 scoring differential, with 188 total goals scored and 281 allowed.

Minnesota is 45-24-10 overall with a 15-7-1 record against the Central Division. The Wild have committed 339 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones has 10 goals and 23 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has scored 30 goals with 31 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Philipp Kurashev: out for season (shoulder), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder).

Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (lower body).

